Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is hosting a Community Prayer Gathering for Justice at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, the church’s parking lot.
Hear a message from the Rev. Sharon Kelly, along with music and prayers for justice. Tables will be available with information on ways people can make a difference.
Learn more at www.sotv.org/events.
Registration is optional, but helpful for planning and last-minute updates.
All are invited and welcome.
Shepherd of the Valley is located at 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.
