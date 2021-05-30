Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is hosting a Community Prayer Gathering for Justice at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, the church’s parking lot.

Hear a message from the Rev. Sharon Kelly, along with music and prayers for justice. Tables will be available with information on ways people can make a difference.

Learn more at www.sotv.org/events.

Registration is optional, but helpful for planning and last-minute updates.

All are invited and welcome.

Shepherd of the Valley is located at 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.

