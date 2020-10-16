The Apple Valley Chamber is hosting a candidate forum for Apple Valley voters Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The forum will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be held at Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley.
“Community members are encouraged to watch the forum live via the chamber’s Facebook page or view the recordings after the event on their local public access TV channel (Apple Valley, Farmington and Rosemount),” according to chamber’s Oct. 9 email newsletter.
The forum video will also be posted on the chamber’s YouTube channel later in the week.
The following candidates will be participating in the forum:
Dakota County commissioner:
• Chris Gerlach (incumbent)
• Mary Hamann-Roland
Senate District 57
• Greg Clausen (incumbent)
• Jose Jimenez
House District 57A
• Robert Bierman (incumbent)
• Megan Olson
House District 57B
• John Huot (incumbent)
• Sandra Jimenez
Apple Valley City Council
• Ben Baglio
• Michele Florin
• Linda Garrett-Johnson
• Tom Goodwin (incumbent)
• Ruth Grendahl (incumbent)
• Joe Landru
• Christian McCleary
For more information and to watch the livestream on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/AppleValleyMN.
