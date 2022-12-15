The Eastview High School Chamber Choir, under the direction of Greg Douma, performs during the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce awards luncheon on Dec. 7 at Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley.
The Business of the Year award went to Dog Day Getaway during the Apple Valley Chamber awards luncheon Dec. 7. From left are Ed Kearney, chamber president; Cary Rice, Nicole Boe and Macie Illsley of Dog Day Getaway, and Thomas Roback, chamber board chair for 2022.
The Small Business of the Year award went to Apple Valley Eyecare during the Apple Valley Chamber awards luncheon Dec. 7. From left are Ed Kearney, chamber president; Molly Wellik, wife of Pat Wellik the owner of Apple Valley Eyecare, and Thomas Roback, chamber board chair for 2022.
The Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses and heard a performance from the Eastview High School Chamber Choir during its annual awards luncheon on Dec. 7.
This was Eastview’s 20th year performing holiday songs to a sold out audience at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. The choir, under the direction of Greg Douma, began with a special tribute “Silent Night” to County Board Member and former Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, whose son, David, died earlier this year. He was a choir soloist at Apple Valley High School and Gustavus Adolphus College. The Eastview choir also performed a Christmas song that originated in Ukraine in 1914 before Ukraine was taken over by the Soviet Union Red Army in 1919 named “Carol of the Bells,” according to a chamber news release.
Chamber President Ed Kearney announced the awards and detailed the accomplishments and community excellence for each company nominated, even if they did not win an award.
The chamber’s Legacy Award celebrating 30 years of business leadership went to Darin Nelson of Keller Williams Premiere Realty. Nelson, who was chamber chairman 20 years ago, has had dozens of chamber and community leadership accomplishments over the years.
Business of the Year winner was Dog Day Getaway. Other finalists were MidCountry Band and The Home Depot.
Dog Day Getaway owners Carey Rice and Nicole Boe have grown the business at least tenfold the past 15 years.
The Home Depot was given special recognition for being a “model” national big box. Under the leadership of general manager Morgan Hertzfeld, it was No. 1 in sales last year from Montana to the Pennsylvania border and down through Missouri.
Small Business of the Year winner was Apple Valley Eye Care. Other finalists were Jay F. Jeweler and Apple Valley Car Clinic.
In addition to its sight philanthropy, Apple Valley Eye Care has a monthly “Service Award” program, which the chamber has participated in. The program honors frontline workers who go above and beyond with a gift of sunglasses.
Entrepreneur of the Year was Anytime Fitness. Other finalists were Endorse Communications and ChmieBell Tours & Travel, owned by the 140-year-old Chmielewski Funtime Polka Band’s Patty Chmielewski and husband Michael Bell.
Anytime Fitness is owned by longtime business leader Vincent Gibbs, Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce vice chairman.
Business Neighbor of the Year winner was Las Tortillas Mexican Restaurant in Rosemount. Other finalists were MOR Golf & Utility in Lakeville and SpeedPro Signs and Burnsville.
The was is given to a businesses that is involved in the Apple Valley community but is located outside the city. Las Tortillas was given special recognition for owner Ryan McGunnigle’s business leadership in Apple Valley and Rosemount. Every week during the COVID-19 pandemic, McGunnigle and his wife, Jen, made over 600 free meals for those in need and delivered them to 360 Communities. They are also involved with middle school student cooking competitions and student fundraiser breakfasts.
Apple Valley Chamber Volunteer of the Year was Heather Bierbrauer of Old National Bank. Other finalists were Isaac Cusick of Think Bank and Tammy Gruidl, owner MOR Golf & Utility.
The Apple Valley Chamber Board presented Kearney with a one-time Legacy Leadership Award in recognition for Kearney’s 20 years of leadership on behalf of Apple Valley businesses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.