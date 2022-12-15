av chamber awards eastview choir web.jpg

The Eastview High School Chamber Choir, under the direction of Greg Douma, performs during the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce awards luncheon on Dec. 7 at Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley.

 Apple Valley Chamber photo

The Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses and heard a performance from the Eastview High School Chamber Choir during its annual awards luncheon on Dec. 7.

This was Eastview’s 20th year performing holiday songs to a sold out audience at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. The choir, under the direction of Greg Douma, began with a special tribute “Silent Night” to County Board Member and former Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, whose son, David, died earlier this year. He was a choir soloist at Apple Valley High School and Gustavus Adolphus College. The Eastview choir also performed a Christmas song that originated in Ukraine in 1914 before Ukraine was taken over by the Soviet Union Red Army in 1919 named “Carol of the Bells,” according to a chamber news release.

av chamber awards biz of year web.jpg

The Business of the Year award went to Dog Day Getaway during the Apple Valley Chamber awards luncheon Dec. 7. From left are Ed Kearney, chamber president; Cary Rice, Nicole Boe and Macie Illsley of Dog Day Getaway, and Thomas Roback, chamber board chair for 2022.
av chamber awards small biz web.jpg

The Small Business of the Year award went to Apple Valley Eyecare during the Apple Valley Chamber awards luncheon Dec. 7. From left are Ed Kearney, chamber president; Molly Wellik, wife of Pat Wellik the owner of Apple Valley Eyecare, and Thomas Roback, chamber board chair for 2022.

