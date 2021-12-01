The city of Apple Valley held its 36th annual tree holiday tree lighting ceremony Nov. 23 before the regular City Council meeting. The event’s activities were scaled down from previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a performance by the RAVE Brass, the Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan brass ensemble that is part of the Rosemount Community Band; cookies and refreshments were offered, and the tree was lit near the Apple Valley Municipal Center.

