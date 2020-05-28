Target Holiday Black Friday 2018

Guests enter Target to take advantage of Target’s Black Friday deals and doorbusters on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Maple Grove. Target announced May 28 it had closed more than 20 of its stores in the metro area, including in Apple Valley and Burnsville, in response to protests of George Floyd's death. 

 Craig Lassig/AP Images for Target

Target closed over 20 of its stores in the metro area, including its Burnsville and two Apple Valley stores, "until further notice" on May 28 in response to protests of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. 

"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal," a statement on the company's website states.

The Star Tribune reported that the Lake Street Target in Minneapolis was nearly destroyed in overnight looting. 

Floyd, a St. Louis Park resident, died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody. Video shot by a bystander shows Floyd lying handcuffed on his stomach while an officer pressed a knee into the back of his neck for nearly eight minutes of the video. Floyd complains about not being able to breathe and later loses consciousness before he's taken away by paramedics. 

Tags

Load comments