Target closed over 20 of its stores in the metro area, including its Burnsville and two Apple Valley stores, "until further notice" on May 28 in response to protests of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal," a statement on the company's website states.
The Star Tribune reported that the Lake Street Target in Minneapolis was nearly destroyed in overnight looting.
Floyd, a St. Louis Park resident, died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody. Video shot by a bystander shows Floyd lying handcuffed on his stomach while an officer pressed a knee into the back of his neck for nearly eight minutes of the video. Floyd complains about not being able to breathe and later loses consciousness before he's taken away by paramedics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.