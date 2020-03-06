av yellow ribbon web.jpg
Photo courtesy city of Apple Valley

The Apple Valley City Council received an update on Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon activities in 2019 during the Feb. 27 council meeting.

President Paul Chellsen said volunteers provided over 3,500 hours of service, the group had more than 1,000 attendees at its military appreciation dinners, and several hundred dollars were provided in emergency gift cards for gas or food for military connected families.

Other activities during 2019 included providing rides, helping with cleaning, hosting fundraisers, giving referrals to veterans for different resources, shoveling snow from driveways and raking and mowing lawns.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a group of volunteers who work to help veterans and their families through providing referrals to resources, building partnerships and offering opportunities for those who want to help and creating awareness of veteran issues to the community.

Tags

Load comments