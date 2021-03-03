The Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee gave a report of its 2020 activities to the Apple Valley City Council on Feb. 25.
President Paul Chellsen said the group’s purpose is to recognize and honor local veterans and their families; create pathways to veteran and family support services; build partnerships with and offer opportunities for those who want to assist veterans and their families, and provide resources and awareness of veteran issues to the community.
In 2020, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon volunteers provided nearly 2,000 of service to the organization. They worked with partners including River Valley Church to provide services like home repairs for families of veterans, shovel driveways, rake leaves provide emergency gift cards and help families move between homes.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the regularly scheduled military dinners, but the organization hopes to resume them in the future when it’s safe to do so, Chellsen said.
Chellsen said the organization’s recently launched website was a big help to promote its resources during the pandemic. In the future the group hopes to increase its social media presence to reach a diverse audience.
Other activities included a golf tournament that raised about $20,000 and providing care packages that were requested by Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Military Police Company, which is stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Chellsen said.
