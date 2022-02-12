The Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is has openings for multiple positions on its board.
The organization is seeking people to fill the following positions:
• President, current term expires December 2022;
• Director of fundraising, current term expires December 2022;
• Director of technology, communications and social media, current term expires December 2023.
Community members are invited to join thriving a volunteer organization as it celebrates 10th anniversary. As a board member, residents will have a chance to make a difference in the lives of military connected families. Board members are expected to
• Attend monthly meetings and actively participate in committees;
• Support program initiatives;
• Know the organization’s mission, policies, programs and needs;
• Serve as active advocates and ambassadors for the organization and fully engage in identifying and securing the financial resources and partnerships necessary for the organization to advance;
• Help identify personal connections that can benefit the organization and
• Participate as able in all events.
The president serves as the ambassador of the organization, advocating its mission to internal and external stakeholders. The president presides over the Executive Committee to preside at each meeting in the following order: vice-president, secretary, and treasurer.
The director of fundraising works with the board to oversee the organizations fundraising plan. This plan should include events, activities, direct solicitation and donations sufficient to carry out the organization’s mission.
The director of technology, communications and social media’s role is to contribute to and assist in the development and implementation of a social media strategy to increase the awareness of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon programs. The social media coordinator will use social media outlets including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others to promote BTYR activities, fundraise and, engage the public and increase online presence. The social media coordinator will directly contribute to increasing public awareness by sharing and promoting the work of the Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon through social media resulting in event registrations, support, donations, and sponsorship.
