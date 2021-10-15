Apple Valley-based Nourished Through Nature Wellness is hosting its Discover WonderFALL 31-day challenge this month.
With an aim to reconnect with nature in order to reconnect with ourselves, Nourished Through Nature Wellness will explore nature for 31 days in October to promote curiosity, creativity and well-being.
Kristen Mastel, a holistic wellness coach, herbalist and forest bathing guide, will lead Discover WonderFALL with the goal of encouraging participants to create a daily practice of going outside and interacting with nature to reap the rewards of living a life grounded in nature.
Participants in the 31-day program will look forward to daily email messages urging them to de-stress in nature. Each email will prompt participants to use on their walk ways to connect more deeply with nature and de-stress. A free forest bathing virtual event from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 20 will be a highlight of Discover WonderFALL. Forest bathing encourages individuals to intentionally slow down and engage all their senses through observation activities, allowing the mind and body to rest, wander and wonder in nature.
Key elements of Discover WonderFALL include 31 days of nature curiosities; exploring your backyard, neighborhood, or park; 10 minutes a day to receive the health benefits of nature; and prizes for those who engage on social media utilizing #wonderFALLwellness.
Discover WonderFALL encourages participants to “gather insights from time in nature, nature meditations, and fellow curious minds.”
Mastel founded Nourished Through Nature Wellness, which offers a holistic approach to wellness through nature-based coaching and herbalism.
For more information, visit kristenmastel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.