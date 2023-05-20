The Apple Valley Arts Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the Apple Valley community and surrounding area in 2023.
The journey to become a nonprofit began with a small group of engaged community members who were passionate about the community and wanting to add value to it through the arts, according to a news release.
The Apple Valley Arts Foundation’s first event was the Celebration of Spring at the Minnesota Zoo, which began to recognize the talent in local schools and the community. Each of the District 196 schools in Apple Valley, the senior chorale group the Velvet Tones, and area artists, performed on three different stages. The foundation began its philanthropic focus giving grants to schools and community arts organizations. Today, the foundation has donated more than $400,000.
It also was the beginning of prize giveaways of bicycles and helmets. The foundation has given out over 800 bikes and helmets at the concerts. The event became so successful and large that Apple Valley High School hosted the event until the group began another Apple Valley tradition, the news release said.
The Apple Valley Arts Foundation evolved its event into Music in Kelley Park. The original platinum sponsor of the concert series was Think Bank. Even before it opened in Apple Valley, Think Bank was committed to the vision and mission of the Apple Arts Foundation Music in Kelley Park. It has remained a sustaining platinum sponsor ever since.
Music in Kelley Park has become an expected tradition. The foundation has also participated annually in the Freedom Days Parade; sponsors of the Apple Valley Mid-Winter Fest music concert and produces the Frozen Apple Concert series at Bogart’s Entertainment Center.
For this year’s Music in Kelley Park, some favorites are returning like Michael Monroe, and there are new performances with the Alex Rossi Band, Hitchville, and Dakota Valley Symphony: Movie Magic. The concerts will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays June 16 through Aug. 11. Food and beverages will available at each concert and attendees can sign up for a chance to win bicycles and helmets from Valley Bike and Ski.
The concert series schedule:
- Salsa del Soul – June 16
- The Alex Rossi Band – June 23
- Michael Monroe – June 30
- Dakota Valley Symphony Movie Magic – July 7
- Lorri Dokken Presents: I Am Women Hear Me Roar! – July 14
- Hitchville – July 21
- JD Steele and The MacPhail Community Youth Choir – July 28
