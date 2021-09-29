Some Apple Valley residents could see an increase in the city portion of their taxes in 2022.
The City Council adopted a resolution approving the preliminary levy and proposed 2022 budget on Sept. 23.
According to the city, the total levy for 2022 is proposed at about $29.82 million, a 4.4% increase ($1,256,219) over the 2021 levy.
“At this levy amount, the median valued home in Apple Valley of $302,900, that experienced an increase of 6.17% in value, will see the city’s share of their property tax bill increase approximately $69.47 or 6.36% for 2022,” a Sept. 23 city report states.
The preliminary budgeting for 2022 and 2023 includes no new staff positions for 2022 but three new positions in 2023 including a police investigative assistant, police officer and fleet mechanic.
The budget will include the first year of debt service levy required for general obligation capital improvement bonds to finance improvements at the city’s fire stations and Central Maintenance Facility, the city said.
The City Council also set the 2022 budget meeting, during which the council will adopt the 2022 budget and certify the final levy, for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.