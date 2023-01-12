The Apple Valley Police Department is searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a bank in Apple Valley.
Apple Valley officers were dispatched to Huntington Bank on 142nd Street West at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 for a robbery report.
Police were told that a man entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He produced a handgun and told the clerk to get money from the safe, the Police Department said in a news release.
"Staff members entered the safe together, locked it leaving the suspect in the main bank area, and contacted the police. The suspect fled on foot prior to officer's arrival. The suspect is described as a thin black male wearing a dark puffy jacket with hood and yellow disposable face mask," the release said.
Officers searched the area on foot and in vehicles but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Joel Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
Lakeville Police officers responded to a bank robbery at Wells Fargo, 8790 207th St., at 1:26 p.m., Jan. 12.
The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash, according to a police department Facebook post.
The suspect was gone prior to officer’s arrival and was described as a black male in his early to mid-20s.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Lakeville Police said a similar incident occurred in Apple Valley on the same day and published new photos of the suspect.
If you recognize the man, or have any information regarding the incident, call Det. Russ Helmueller at 952-985-4847.
Lakeville Police is working this case along with the FBI.
