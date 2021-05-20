The Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 31.
The ceremony participants to include the Post 1776 Honor Guard and Rifle Squad, the 130th Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol and more. The guest speaker is 1st Lt. Kodjo Djondo from the Minnesota National Guard.
“Djondo is an African immigrant from the country of Togo and has an incredible story highlighting how he took advantage of opportunities America offers and his resulting success and love for our country,” according to a news release.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved indoors. The American Legion Post is at 14521 Granada Drive, Apple Valley.
