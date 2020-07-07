The Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 hosted an Independence Day Ceremony July 4 was held under sunny skies, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees at 11 a.m.
A crowd of about 40 people were gathered in the shade under the pavilion the trees. Some wore masks and the attendees were socially distanced to adhere to health restrictions, said Bernie Baumann, Legion member.
“The bugle calls were sharp, music was patriotic and the readings from the Declaration of Independence were both welcoming and promising. The Post 1776 Color Guard/Honor Guard was accompanied by the Post ‘76ers in traditional uniforms. With sweat running down their foreheads and their uniforms dampening rather quickly, their movements were precise, flags held high and their rifle volleys in sync,” Baumann said.
“Rifles were fired to call attention to the playing of ‘Taps,’ in honor of our fallen heroes from the Revolutionary War and veterans in subsequent wars, all in a battle to keep our union strong and free. Comments following the ceremony included an admission of a few tears, pride in America, a renewal of the American spirit and an expression of hope for the everlasting splendor of the American experiment.”
