Apple Valley American Legion Auxiliary hosting omelet breakfast Feb 4, 2023 The Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 Auxiliary will host a Valentine's Day omelet breakfast and bake sale on Feb. 12.The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Apple Valley American Legion Post, 14521 Granada Drive, Apple Valley.Omelets will be made to order and served with hash browns, toast, fruit cups, milk, orange juice and coffee. Proceeds from the event will sponsor community, youth and veterans programs.The cost is $12 for adults, $9 for children under age 9 and free for ages 2 and under.
