Apple Valley city officials are accepting applications from residents interested in being appointed to fill the remaining term of a vacant City Council member position.
The vacancy was recreated when former Council Member Clint Hooppaw was appointed as Apple Valley’s mayor effective Jan. 14. To fill the vacancy, the city is now accepting applications from residents. The term will expire on Dec. 31, 2022. The council may appoint any person who is eligible for election to the office of City Council. Generally, to be eligible a person must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the city for at least 30 days, and at least 21 years old.
The City Council is the legislative and policy making body for the city government. The mayor and four City Council members are elected at large to alternating four-year terms. The city of Apple Valley is pledged to promote and enhance the health, safety, and general well-being of its citizens and all who visit the city. In achieving this goal, the city will:
• Provide a full range of municipal services;
• Encourage active participation in city government activities;
• Promote quality development;
• Provide a balance of residential, commercial, and public uses;
• Promote employment opportunities within the community;
• Experiment with new ideas in the delivery of public services;
• Transmit to future residents a better and more beautiful community.
Interested residents should complete and submit an application no later than Feb. 15. Applications must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. in the Office of the City Clerk at 7100 147th Street W., Apple Valley, MN 55124. The application form is available online at https://tinyurl.com/yxasfo8f and is also available from the Office of the City Clerk.
