Nate Watters has loved apples and apple orchards since childhood. After working as a preschool teacher and in vegetable farming, he realized that growing apples himself is what he really wanted to do. Nate and his wife, Tracy Jonkman, an emergency room physician at Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, chose Minnesota as the perfect place for their orchard venture. Keepsake Cidery, just south of Northfield, now boasts over 5,000 apple trees on 25 acres.
“We are now eight years in and I feel like my passion for apples has grown,” Watters said. “It’s such a blessing to be able to farm, to help make people happy, and to contribute to society while creating something with my family and crew here that we all feel invested in and like doing.”
Keepsake’s newest enclosed seating area sits amid a grove of apple trees, whose fruit is turned onsite into naturally fermented cider — then sold at their tasting room and in liquor stores and restaurants throughout the metro. The orchard was founded with an emphasis on community and sustainability. In addition to their organic grove, the majority of the rest of the fruit they press is grown within 30 miles of their farm.
This is a family business and way of life. Nate, Tracy and their two children, Tristan, 10, and Fiona, 8, live on site. The kids have their own responsibilities — Tristan tends the outdoor fires during the fall and winter season while Fiona oversees the animals, introducing visitors to their rabbits.
When Nate and Tracy developed their business plan to found the cidery in 2014, they decided that the business had to be sustainable economically, ecologically and emotionally.
“Our most important crop is our two kids,” Watters said. “We love living on the farm. We love this rural farm life. We do our best to make decisions that we think will make this space a better place.”
Minnesotans are enthusiastic about apples and celebrating together with food. In spite of the success of Minnesota-born varieties like the Honeycrisp, Minnesota is not even in the top five states. For Nate, this “overinflated sense of production” is an asset. “We love apples in Minnesota. That’s great for me because I love growing them.”
Welcoming visitors of all ages, Nate and Tracy enjoy being a destination for multigenerational families, fermentation aficionados, or daytrippers just looking for a change of scenery — their front porch, also known as the tasting room, truly is a family-friendly site.
Nate is passionate about the community they’ve forged with fellow local growers and foodies. The orchard’s tasting room is stocked with meats, cheeses, and produce from Cannon Valley farms. That’s how Nate and Tracy fill their home freezer as well.
“I love living in this local food system,” Watters said. “I think it is really important. We’re trying to take care of people and our resources. The more local food is, the better it is not only for the local economy, but it’s great for local ecology.”
The original vision was to establish an apple orchard and brewery, not a cidery. Nate’s experience with hard ciders had been underwhelming — he just didn’t see a reason to make it. Now fully converted, Nate declares that, “To me, now, it’s the best possible fermented product when it’s done right. I just didn’t realize that you could make a great cider.” When compared to beer or wine, Nate feels certain that ciders pair best with food at any tasting.
A cider averages 12-20 months of fermentation before it’s ready to release. To make their ciders, Nate doesn’t depend on recipes, but rather “It’s more of a dance.” Each year the apples will be different and Keepsake’s ciders allow the fruit to speak for itself. The flavor profiles of their beverages vary greatly. Nate considers it to be a great compliment when someone sits down to a tasting flight and declares that every single cider tastes different. It’s Keepsake’s goal to have each of their ciders “have a distinct voice.”
Nate’s favorite Keepsake products are golden russet apples and dry, old English-style ciders like the Orchard Valley Reserve. Nate and his team are currently developing single varietal ciders. With this year’s drought conditions, the apples had very concentrated flavors and were high in sugar. Nate is very excited about what effects this will have on next year’s ciders.
When he’s not immersed in apples, Nate enjoys cooking Tex-Mex style food from his Colorado roots or enjoying local pork as a roast or barbecue. The family also has a weekly homemade pizza night tradition — though the kids and the adults rarely agree on toppings. While he’s out making deliveries he has a personal take out taco and bahn mi competition. The current winners are El Triunfo in Northfield for tacos and The Lotus Flower in Maple Grove for bahn mi.
Follow Keepsake Cidery on Facebook or Instagram. Check their website mncider.com for a full listing of events. The tasting room will be open on Saturdays until Dec. 18. They will reopen in late February for the annual Wassail. The tasting room is available for holiday parties and private gatherings. Email keepsakecidery@gmail.com or call 413-552-8872.
One of Nate’s favorite dishes is made with Minnesota-raised pork. The chef recommends pairing it with a dry cider!
Nate Watters’ Simple Pork Chop Recipe
Ingredients:
4 pork chops
Salt and pepper
Cooking fat
Medium-bodied cider such as Keepsake’s Medium Wild, or Wood-Aged Medium — all available at their tasting room
One (Minnesota) apple
Rub salt and pepper into both sides of the pork chops.
Melt one tablespoon of bacon grease, butter or olive oil on medium heat in a flat-bottomed skillet.
Place pork chops in the fat once pan is hot.
Cook on both sides according to the thickness of chop and degree of your preference.
Pour a cup of medium cider in pan over the pork chops five minutes before you remove the chops from the pan. Place a thinly sliced apple on top of the pork chops.
Turn off heat and cover to let the meat rest for a few minutes. Serve with the reduced cider as a dripping sauce.
