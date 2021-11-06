Apple Autos is hosting its annual Give Back to Kids campaign. The five-store Twin Cities dealer said it is dedicated to improving the future of the next generation and will continue its holiday tradition of donating to five local charities during the months of November and December.
The charities include 360 Communities, Girls on the Run, Every Meal, Free Bikes 4 Kidz, and The Link. By the end of it all, Apple Autos will have donated up to $50,000 to the five charities.
Over the past three years, Apple Autos has raised over $127,000 with the help of the community. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, Apple Autos will be donating $25 of every new or used car to one of the five charities; and the customer gets to choose what charity at the time of purchase. In addition, $1 for every oil change at any one of Apple Autos’ five locations will be donated to Give Back to Kids.
For more information on the charities, and the Give Back to Kids, visit appleautos.com/for-the-kids.html.
