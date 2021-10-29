Westview Elementary School in Apple Valley hosted its annual “Socktober” sock drive Oct. 11-15. Gifted and Talented Development Specialist Molly Andersen said the Westview Student Council “rocked” the event this year by exceeding the goal of collecting donations of 650 pairs of socks. This year the school collected 1,456 pairs. The socks were dropped off at Mobile Loaves Twin Cities around Oct. 20 to be distributed to people in need.

