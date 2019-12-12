The Rosemount Community Band will be holding its annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. at Rosemount's Steeple Center at 14375 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
Music from the Rosemount Community Band is expected to include "Minor Alterations: Christmas Through the Looking Glass," "A Carmen Christmas," "A Christmas Festival," "Sleigh Ride," and other Christmas favorites.
Free will donations will be accepted to support the band.
The band is composed of over 70 members from Rosemount and the surrounding community. For more information, visit the website at www.rosemountcommunityband.org.
