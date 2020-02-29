Minnesota’s 1,781 townships, including the area townships of Empire, Eureka, Castle Rock and Credit River, will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, March 10.
Known as Township Day, these annual meetings are held every year on the second Tuesday in March.
Residents of the townships will meet to voice their opinions about local issues with other township residents and also vote directly on their annual tax levy; direct democracy in action.
Citizens attending annual meetings also often discuss and vote on other local issues.
In addition, many of the state’s townships will hold their township officer elections on Tuesday’s Township Day.
“Township Day gives a direct voice to residents of townships. The annual meeting is an opportunity to participate in local government,” said Minnesota Association of Townships Executive Director David Hann.
“If you live in a township, please participate in your township’s annual meeting on Tuesday, March 10. You can find the location and time by checking the published notice in the local newspaper or by contacting the township clerk,” Hann said.
There are approximately 914,174 township residents in 1,781 townships in Minnesota. Townships exist in every area of the state, including the metropolitan area.
