Eastview High School’s production of “Annie” opens on Dec. 6.
“Set in New York City during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Her luck soon changes when she’s chosen to spend a fairytale holiday with famous billionaire, Daddy Warbucks. Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search for her true family,” according to the school’s website.
“With its Tony award-winning book and score, including the unforgettable songs ‘It’s The Hard-Knock Life,’ ‘Easy Street,’ and ‘Tomorrow,’ you can bet your bottom dollar that you and your family will enjoy this wonderful classic!”
Scott Durocher, one of the directors, said there are 65 cast members, 42 set construction crew members, 22 members of the costume and makeup crew, 32 musicians in the pit orchestra and one dog involved with the production.
“With this production, we have begun to really turn our attention as a theater program to educational theatre. With that, our focuses have been on character development and stage makeup,” he said. “Every student will fully develop the physicality and backstory of his (or) her character. This is a skill that can be used in every future production in which a student is a part.”
The show is also directed by Kari Douma, Michael Gruber, Jan Battles, Jennifer Taylor James, JJ Miller, and Frank Pasquerella.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Eastview High School, 6200 140th St. W., Apple Valley.
Tickets can be purchased at www.seatyourself.biz/evhs. For more information, visit www.evperformingarts.com.
