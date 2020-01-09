To the editor:
A recent letter writer raised the question of how U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, uses her time in Congress. He highlighted some specific issues he would like to receive more attention, including reducing drug costs and improving our infrastructure. I am happy to report that Craig has devoted herself to precisely these issues. Just a few weeks ago she helped pass House Rule 3, known as the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act which would: allow the government to negotiate Medicare prices; limit out-of-pocket costs; and prevent price hikes. The White House has already said the president will veto the bill, assuming it is ever brought to a vote in the Senate.
Craig serves on the Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Small Business Committees where she has been very busy. There is a long list of bills supported by Craig and passed by the Congress, many with bi-partisan support, which languish on the desk of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. If the letter writer wants to know why there have been so few advances on the issues he cares about, he might want to get in touch with McConnell and urge him to bring these bills to the floor of the Senate for a vote, and in turn to contact the White House to urge the president to sign these bills into law for the good of the country.
Craig also spends her time here in the district meeting with our veterans, small business owners, farmers, and local leaders. She has also kept her promise to hear directly from our community by holding monthly town hall meetings – 12 so far – across the district. In short, she is doing the work she was elected to do.
MaryKay Carter
Rosemount
