WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, on Friday released audio of horribly obscene and threatening phone messages the lawmaker said were sparked by a Fox News anchor’s depiction of Craig as an advocate of “defunding the police.”
Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro mentioned the attack Craig suffered last week in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building. Craig was brutally attacked by an apparent homeless man with previous assault charges, but managed to escape her attacker, and call 911, after throwing hot coffee on him.
“You’ve done your damage, stick with it,” Pirro said. “Defund the police as it relates to you.”
The audio of one of the least obscene calls released by Craig’s office said:
“Yes, Representative, Craig. I was just calling because I wanted to say I am so glad that you were attacked. I really am. I mean, I hate it in one way, but I’ve been saying probably for the last two years, at least year and a half, and until our Congress people and politicians are getting attacked, nothing is going to change. Nothing was going to happen. So it’s about time that y’all started getting attacked because like I said nothing was going to change and now, you know what it feels like … That’s what I’m hoping for, is that a lot more people in Congress and our Senators are starting to get attacked so that we do start seeing some changes.”
Other messages were far more menacing, using racist epithets and wishing sexual violence upon Craig.
In a release, Craig said Pirro had been influenced by the National Republican Congressional Committee, which put out a blast email earlier in the day urging supporters to “defund Angie.”
“Violent crime is running rampant while hypocrites like Angie Craig are backtracking on their previous support for defunding the police,” the NRCC said.
Fox News and the NRCC had no immediate response to Craig’s release.
Craig has introduced legislation that would provide local police with more resources. She voted for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in 2020, but has since said the legislation would go too far in stripping police officers of some of their immunity for act committed in the line of work. Craig has also won the endorsement of local sheriffs, police chiefs and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association when she ran for re-election last year.
Laura Cottrell, Craig’s communication director, said “harassing the victim of a violent crime on national television is abhorrent behavior.”
“The messages and threats received by Rep. Craig’s office following the NRCC hit job and Fox News’ false and inflammatory coverage of her assault represent the worst of our society,” Cottrell said. “We are sharing these difficult messages to help everyone understand the impact of this careless rhetoric and what happens after these reckless political attacks. It’s dangerous. It’s gutter politics at its worst.”
Craig’s office said the audio of the calls have been turned over to the U.S. Capitol Police.
