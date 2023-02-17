all craig wins craig.jpeg

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, speaks during news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2020, in Washington. 

 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, on Friday released audio of horribly obscene and threatening  phone messages the lawmaker said were sparked by a Fox News anchor’s depiction of Craig as an advocate of “defunding the police.”

Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro mentioned the attack Craig suffered last week in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building. Craig was brutally attacked by an apparent homeless man with previous assault charges, but managed to escape her attacker, and call 911, after throwing hot coffee on him.

