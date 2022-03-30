Angel Foundation vice president of development Kathy Tolo received the award from Dakota Electric directors (from left) David Jones, Bill Holton and Stacy Miller, who also serves as a director on Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s board.
The Minnesota Touchstone Energy Group named Angel Foundation, Mendota Heights, as the statewide winner of the 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award. The Minnesota Rural Electric Association announced the award at its annual meeting on March 16.
Angel Foundation, Dakota Electric Association’s local award winner, was selected from among all the cooperative winners throughout Minnesota for this honor.
“It means the world to us to receive recognition like this from a great organization and community partner,” said Dave Becker, Angel Foundation president and CEO.
“Angel Foundation clearly demonstrates the strong commitment to community that Touchstone Energy cooperatives value,” Darrick Moe, MREA’s CEO said.
Angel Foundation provides support to adults and their families facing cancer in the form of financial assistance, emotional support and educational programs. Over the past 20 years, Angel Foundation has provided more than $10 million in aid to 20,000 Minnesotans. The support is available to those who have an income level below 200% of the federal poverty guideline.
“Last year we gave out more than 2,300 basic need grants,” Becker said. The grants provide assistance for gas, food and basic needs that can have an impact while families face numerous doctor visits and other appointments.
“We are only able to provide these great programs because of wonderful organizations like Dakota Electric and others,” Becker said. “So, I want to say thank you for the Touchstone Energy community award.”
Minnesota’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, through this award program started in 2005, have together provided nonprofits in Minnesota with more than $100,000 while recognizing their outstanding contributions to the local communities.
A customer-owned, nonprofit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 110,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
