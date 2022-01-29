BrainPower in a BackPack was a runner up for this year’s Touchstone Energy Community Award. Dakota Electric directors Stacy Miller and David Jones are in the back shown here with coordinator Pam Voigt and students and staff who help pack backpacks with food.
Angel Foundation was the winner of this year’s Touchstone Energy Community Award, (from left) Dakota Electric director Bill Holton, Angel Foundation director of development Kathy Tolo and Dakota Electric director David Jones.
Midwest Special Services was a runner up for this year’s Touchstone Energy Community Award, (from left) Dakota Electric director David Jones, MSS program director Kevin McCaleb, director of development Shannon Brumbaugh, and Dakota Electric director Bill Holton.
Joe Miller
MSS and BrainPower in a BackPack are named runners up
Dakota Electric Association named Angel Foundation of Mendota Heights as the local 2021 Touchstone Energy Community Award winner. Midwest Special Services of Apple Valley and BrainPower in a BackPack of Burnsville were named runners-up. Each of the nonprofits received a plaque and a check for $500.
“Dakota Electric is proud to be able to recognize these organizations doing great work in our local communities,” said Greg Miller, Dakota Electric’s president and chief executive officer. “As a member-owned cooperative, we are committed to our local communities, and this is one way we encourage and honor those who are like-minded.”
Angel Foundation provides support and financial assistance to people and their families who are battling cancer. Over the last 20 years, Angel Foundation has provided more than $10 million in aid to 20,000 Minnesotans. The support is available to those who have an income level below 200% of the federal poverty guideline.
MSS has been supporting people with disabilities for more than 70 years, and currently serves about 70 people in Apple Valley. People who are served create art, go to work, connect with friends, explore new opportunities, go to the gym and more.
BrainPower in a BackPack is a community service project that has high school student volunteers packing backpacks of food for students in middle school, elementary school and preschool who are from families that can use the help. Each week, more than 800 students are provided with food.
Since 2005, the Touchstone Energy Community Award has recognized organizations for their outstanding contributions to the local community.
The Angel Foundation award application will be submitted to the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award. The statewide award recipient will be selected from local award winners throughout Minnesota and will receive $1,000. The Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award will be announced in March, during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in St. Paul.
A customer-owned, nonprofit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 110,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
