Andy Lundblad is seeking election to the Lakeville Area School Board, according to a release from the candidate.
Lundblad and his family have lived in Lakeville for over 22 years. Both of his children received their K-12 education in Lakeville Area Schools, graduating from Lakeville South.
Lundblad said he is running for School Board to give back to the Lakeville schools and community that have given so much to his family, and is excited to offer his extensive and proven values-based leadership.
He said his professional and community leadership is demonstrated through his senior director role at United Healthcare, prior term as treasurer at his local church, and coaching his children in youth soccer, football, and traveling basketball.
He has organized and participated in numerous Second Harvest Heartland volunteer food packing events. Lundblad also mentors undergraduate students through the Student Athlete Advisory Council and Project Corps at his alma mater, Macalester College in St. Paul, where he played football and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in geography.
He said listening to all perspectives, finding common ground, building relationships, and solving problems based on shared values are key attributes of his leadership style.
Lundblad said his priorities are to ensure that district governance and policies enable students to be inspired and empowered learners, recognize and appreciate our valuable district talent, and spend taxpayer dollars wisely.
“Positive parent and community survey results regarding high quality education, effective spending, and excellent teacher ratings demonstrate how well our district has navigated recent challenges and adversity,” Lundblad said. “At the same time, we must continue to find ways to innovate and improve. My leadership experience is a great fit to build on our district’s resiliency and momentum, focusing on student success.”
