Uponor Corp. has named Andres Caballero president of its building solutions – North America division and a member of the executive committee at Uponor.
He will be based in Apple Valley reporting to Michael Rauterkus, president and CEO of Uponor Corp.
Caballero has extensive leadership experience, including more than a decade at Honeywell International Inc., leading global businesses in environmental and control solutions, building solutions, Honeywell Homes, and sensing and control. Prior to joining Honeywell, he led the Americas business for the Topcon-Danfoss joint venture and led the Latin America business for the Danfoss Mobile Electronics division. More recently, Caballero has founded and run three businesses active in management consulting, AI technology, and music.
“I am delighted to welcome Andres to Uponor,” Rauterkus said in a statement. “He is a leader with a strong customer and commercial focus and has broad international experience in the manufacturing industry. His entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record in growing businesses will be important in taking our Uponor North America operation to the next level, while also expanding the company’s leadership position through new channels and new offerings.”
“I am honored to join a leading organization like Uponor,” Caballero said in a statement. “I am excited by the company’s growth strategy, tradition of innovation, and people-first culture. I look forward to working with the Executive Committee and the North American leadership team to continue accelerating the growth of the company.”
John Reutter, the current interim president of building solutions – North America, will return to his duties as vice president of finance upon Caballero’s start with the company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.