To the editor:
Diane Anderson will make an excellent county commissioner and a wonderful addition to the Dakota County Board. I have known her for many years. Diane is kind, smart and understands the needs of our community. Diane and her husband have lived in Eagan for 31 years and have two boys. She is a homeowner. Diane understands why children need a safe neighborhood to grow up in.
Diane has a degree in housing from the University of Minnesota. Diane Anderson knows it can be hard to support a family in difficult economic times. Many people are facing financial difficulties and there is economic uncertainty. Dakota County has lost too many small businesses in the last few months because of the heavy hand of government. There are a large number of people who are unemployed due to the businesses being shut down. We need government leaders who will work to protect our jobs, businesses, and economy.
When Diane Anderson served in the Minnesota House, she used her position on the commerce committee to support lower taxes and limited government growth. Anderson consistently voted to reduce excessive regulations on businesses and farmers. Diane supported improvements to our roads and bridges to keep our transportation infrastructure well maintained and safe.
Please join me in supporting Diane Anderson. Dakota County residents will be able to count on Diane to work hard for them.
Nick Paris
Burnsville
