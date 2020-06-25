To the editor:
I am supporting Diane Anderson for Dakota County commissioner. Diane’s experience as a state representative will be a benefit to us. Diane was on the Health and Human Services Finance Committee, the Commerce and Regulatory Reform Committee and the Judiciary Policy and Finance Committee.
As a state representative, Diane Anderson received the NFIB Guardian of Small Business award for her strong support for small business. She was endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business, the Minnesota Chamber Leadership fund, and Dakota County Regional Chamber Leadership fund. We need a county commissioner who will support businesses and work to improve the economy. It is very important to get our economy back on track. Too many people are unemployed and need jobs.
As a state representative, Diane Anderson worked on Health and Human Services issues. She chaired a legislative work group to develop reforms for chemical dependency and mental health services. Diane focused much of her attention on issues surrounding people dealing with mental illness, homelessness and those who are chemically dependent.
Diane spent a lot of her time touring hospitals, nonprofit organizations and the Minnesota Sex Offender program facility in St. Peter. She toured a housing complex for homeless youth in Eagan, a group home and senior housing facilities.
Diane Anderson is the best person to vote for Dakota County commissioner. We need to elect Diane in the primary election in August and support her campaign.
Bob Cannella
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.