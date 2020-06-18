To the editor:
I believe Diane Anderson is the best candidate running for Dakota County commissioner. Diane will be a strong advocate and will help constituents with their concerns. There are many people who receive services from Dakota County and we need a county commissioner who will work to address the issues people have and improve the delivery and access of the services. Many people are complaining that there are not enough drivers’ license appointments. The County Board needs to address this problem and provide more appointment times.
I have known Diane Anderson for 28 years and I appreciate Diane’s willingness to help people. Diane is a very caring person and she will listen to your concerns. Anderson is a hard worker and someone who gets things done. When Diane sees a need, she will step up and do what she can to help make things better.
I really admire Diane’s leadership ability. She is a great organizer. The County Board will benefit greatly from Diane’s leadership skills. In these uncertain times, we need a person like Diane to be making decisions on how to get our county services back and running.
Diane is not a career politician and her fresh approach will be an asset to the County Board. We need to elect people who will look out for the interests of the citizens.
I highly recommend District 3 residents to vote for Diane Anderson for commissioner. We need to elect someone with Diane’s leadership ability and caring heart to the County Board.
Vickie Rukavina
Eagan
