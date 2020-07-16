To the editor:
I am so glad that Diane Anderson is running for Dakota County commissioner. I believe Diane is the best candidate running and will be the best person to represent our interests on the County Board. Diane listens to the concerns people have and values input from people. Diane cares about helping people and making sure government is responsive to the citizens.
Diane Anderson will be a strong advocate for us. Diane will work hard for us and has the experience to get things done. Diane wants to increase transparency by improving public access to County Board meetings and help keep citizens informed about the County Board meetings. She believes it should be easy for the concerns of the citizens to be heard.
We need a leader like Diane Anderson to make sure we have better access to Dakota County services. We need someone who will make sure the county provides good roads and listens to the citizens regarding our infrastructure needs. Diane will make sure we maintain and preserve our parks and wildlife areas.
I encourage you to join me and vote for Diane Anderson in the primary election on Aug. 11. Having Diane on the County Board will benefit all of us.
Barry Kissell
Eagan
