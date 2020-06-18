To the editor:
Diane Anderson will be an asset to District 3 residents on the Dakota County Board. She was a state representative and that experience makes her a good fit for being a county commissioner. I appreciate all the issues that Diane worked so hard on in the Legislature but especially her work for businesses in our community. As commissioner she will work to keep businesses open, more jobs to reduce unemployment and improve the economy.
My husband and I have a small business, and we need a county commissioner who has our back.
I believe we should vote for Diane Anderson for Dakota County commissioner. Diane Anderson is the best candidate and she will look out for our best interests and work to improve our community.
Barbara Linert
Eagan
