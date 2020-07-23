To the editor:
Diane Anderson is the best choice for the Dakota County commissioner to replace Tom Egan. Diane will be a great asset to the County Board. She is hard working and trustworthy. Diane will bring a fresh perspective and provide a balance of viewpoints on the County Board. I appreciate Diane’s concern to help people and how she looks out to do what is best for people. We need a county commissioner who is willing to help us.
Diane Anderson is fiscally responsible and will strive to keep property taxes low. She will advocate for responsible spending, make sure tax dollars are spent wisely and eliminate wasteful spending. She will look out for the public interest.
Diane Anderson has been a volunteer citizen advocate at the state Legislature for 29 years. She has volunteered her time to be on some state task forces and a Supreme Court task force. Diane’s long standing relationships with legislators from both parties will be a benefit. The county is responsible for providing over 200 services and it is important to work with the state Legislature regarding these programs. Diane has been successful in working with legislators from both parties to achieve consensus.
Please join me in voting for my friend Diane Anderson for commissioner in the primary election on Aug. 11. Diane will do what is best for us in these uncertain times.
Eleanor Carlson
Eagan
