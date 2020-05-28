To the editor:
The best choice for Dakota County commissioner is Diane Anderson. Anderson will be a great asset to the County Board. I have known Diane for over 25 years, and I admire all the work she has done at the state Legislature as a citizen advocate. Anderson works with Democrats and Republicans to get bills passed. She knows a lot about working with a variety of people to achieve consensus to get bills passed. The last two years she worked with DFL Rep. Sandra Masin and DFL Sen. Greg Clausen on some legislation.
Diane Anderson is fiscally responsible. She will advocate for responsible spending and strive to keep our taxes low. Anderson will work to eliminate wasteful spending and protect constituents’ hard earned money. She will look out for the public interest and make sure tax dollars are spent wisely.
Diane will bring a fresh perspective and look out for what is best for people. We need to make sure we have a balance of viewpoints on the County Board. I appreciate Diane’s concern to help people and to make things better for people. We need a county commissioner who will do what is best for us and to be there to help us.
Please join me in voting for my friend, Diane Anderson. She will be a strong advocate for Dakota County residents and will do what is best for us in these uncertain times.
Julie Olson
Eagan
