On April 7 and 9, the Rosemount streets were filled with Irish fans, clad in green, blue and gold and waving signs wishing the Rosemount High School girls basketball team good luck at the state tournament. It is Rosemount’s first appearance in the girls basketball state championship game since finishing as the Class AA runner-up in 1988. The last time the Irish qualified for a state tournament was 2002. The team’s bus was escorted through the streets and out of town on their way to Target Center by a Rosemount Fire Department truck and volunteers of the fire department. The Rosemount Police Department also provided a sendoff for the Irish’s first state game on March 30, said Cami Zimmer of the RHS Girls Boosters Club. “The community’s support in the RHS Lady Irish has been overwhelming - and we are continually amazed at the excitement from everyone in the area,” Zimmer said.
