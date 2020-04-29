Cedar Park Elementary had a staff parade April 21 to allow families to see their teachers and other school staff from a safe distance as schools remain closed due to COVID-19.
The idea for the parade started with an April 14 email from fifth-grade teacher Jamie Banken saying it had been a month since they had been in class with students and asking if there was interest in doing a parade. Over 50 staff members participated in the event. Banken worked with the district’s transportation department to determine the best route to see the majority of students, since Cedar Park is a magnet school, according to Kari Roth, building secretary.
Parent Ashley Holien said the parade was the best thing ever.
“It’s amazing how seeing everyone’s smiling faces can lift up your heart and calm your anxiety during this time. There wasn’t a dry eye on our way home,” she said.
Kindergarten teacher Janel Flynn said the event filled their hearts and souls as Cedar Park teachers paraded streets for two hours to wave to kids and families. There were many tear-jerker moments. “Families, you have no idea how much teachers are missing their students and families right now,” Flynn said.
