Scores of the children and their parents gathered at Dakota City Heritage Village for the Farmington Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. There were plenty of smiles to go around as it was likely the first such large gathering many had taken part in during the past 12 months due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event followed CDC guidelines, and people remained socially distanced from other family units. Over 10,000 eggs were hidden at Dakota City Heritage Village with treats or tickets for an gift basket hidden inside for three age groups: 0-4 ages, 5-7 ages and 8-12 ages. There was also an all ages hunt for participants who had mobility, visual or sensory assistance.
