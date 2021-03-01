Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley is a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by amusement operators against state officials for COVID-19 restrictions that they say are causing “significant financial losses and damages to bars, restaurants, and associated vendors.”
The Minnesota Operators of Music & Amusement Association announced the lawsuit on Feb. 26, which was filed in Ramsey County against Gov. Tim Walz’s office and the departments of Health, Labor and Industry and Employment and Economic Development. MOMA says in a news release it filed the lawsuit to get curfew and capacity restrictions lifted and is asking Minnesotans to support lifting the restrictions by signing up at OpenUpMinnesota.com.
“The decision to close restaurants and bars between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. was made without citing any data demonstrating that the risk of COVID exposure increases during this time and it has greatly affected our ability to survive as an industry,” said Dan Lieberman, President of American Amusement Arcades and a board member of MOMA. “The bottom line is our industry has been following safety protocols and procedures and there have been no reports of COVID-19 cases traced back to patrons playing billiards, darts, arcade games or other devices in bars or restaurants in Minnesota. We are asking the Governor and his administration to show transparency in how they are mandating restrictions on our business.”
The MOMA lawsuit is asking for the following:
• The elimination of any curfew on bars and restaurants
• A temporary restraining order that would lift the curfew immediately until the case is heard.
• Equal protection currently afforded retailers
• A detailed plan with measurable benchmarks that would designate when capacity and curfew restrictions will be relaxed and eventually lifted.
• Monetary damages
According to the news release, Bogart’s, which has an event center, and offers live music, sand volleyball and bowling, estimates it has lost nearly $700,000 in revenue from January 2020 to November 2020. MOMA says its member businesses contribute more than $50 million to the state’s economy and employ more than 700 people. The organization estimates its members have been forced to layoff, furlough or terminate more than 30 percent of their employees because of the executive orders limiting capacity and hours for bars and restaurants.
