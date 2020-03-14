The Minnesota Association of School Administrators has named Gary Amoroso, executive director of MASA and the former Lakeville Area School District superintendent (2001-11), recipient of the Distinguished Service Award.
Amoroso has received this award “for his support of the children of Minnesota and for his contributions in activities that have improved Minnesota’s public education system.”
He will be honored at a statewide recognition ceremony during the MASA/MASE Spring Conference, March 12-13 at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park.
“Gary has consistently provided outstanding leadership as an educational statesman and served as an articulate and eloquent spokesperson for educational leaders across our state and the causes that are important to all of us. He also championed our priorities with the Legislature, nurtured partnerships with other educational organizations, and implemented a powerful strategic plan to support our Association’s mission,” said Chris Richardson, retired superintendent of the Northfield Public Schools. “He has been a friend, a mentor, and a supportive colleague to Minnesota’s educational leaders at all stages of their careers. Gary’s passion for meeting the needs of Minnesota’s students by helping every school administrator to be their best is unparalleled.”
Amoroso has been serving as MASA’s executive director since 2011, when he retired from his position as District 194 superintendent.
Since that time, he has worked to expand partnerships with organizations within the education arena as well those outside of education to create new partnerships which serve to benefit the children of Minnesota. MASA adopted a strategic plan in 2011 that articulates the future direction of the organization. The plan was updated in 2017.
Amoroso served as the MASA’s president (2009-2010). Prior to his tenure as a board officer, Amoroso represented the Twin Cities’ metro region on the MASA Board of Directors. He also served as MASA Federal Advocacy Committee co-chair, traveling to Washington, D.C., to support MASA’s federal policy interests in Congress.
Since 2005, he has also volunteered his time and expertise as a trustee to the MASA Foundation, an organization that supports the development of professional practice in school leadership.
Amoroso’s background includes a wide range of experiences at both the school district and state level. He has been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of educational services and human resources, and for 15 years, a school superintendent.
He has been active in the statewide and national dialogue on educational policy issues, working with a variety of groups to promote and support public education.
Amoroso has spoken before numerous education and civic groups in addition to serving as an adjunct professor in educational leadership for Saint Mary’s University.
“During his tenure as executive director, I have been able to observe first hand Gary’s leadership style. He is always prepared, pleasant and thoughtful in the way he worked with MASA members and the MASA Foundation Board. He showed concern for young or new individuals moving into the superintendency or other leadership positions,” said Dale Jensen, retired superintendent and former MASA executive director. “One of the other things that has changed dramatically since I was at MASA is the tremendous use of technology to effectively communicate with MASA members and others. Gary Amoroso has been an effective and thoughtful leader for MASA and I wish him well in the next chapter of his life.”
Amoroso received his Ph.D. in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He holds a specialist’s certificate in educational administration and a master’s degree in education administration and supervision from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Amoroso earned a bachelor’s degree in broad field social studies and history is from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
