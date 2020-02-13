The Rosemount Area Arts Council will feature Ames Sheldon, author of “Don’t Put the Boats Away,” an historical fiction work, during its monthly Meet the Author on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Dakota County Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.
In her book, Sheldon tells the story set in the aftermath of World War II, as the members of the Sutton family are reeling from the death of their “golden boy,” Eddie. Over the next 25 years, they all struggle with loss, grief and mourning. Daughter Harriet and son Nat attempt to fill the void Eddie left behind: Harriet becomes a chemist despite an inhospitable culture for career women in the 1940s and ’50s, hoping to move into the family business in New Jersey, while Nat aims to be a jazz musician. Both fight with their autocratic father, George, over their professional ambitions as they come of age.
For more information, contact Keith Reed at 651-261-1954.
