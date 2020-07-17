Minnesota Alliance With Youth is recruiting individuals to serve young people through the AmeriCorps Promise Fellow program.
AmeriCorps members commit to an 11-month term of service, directly serving young people in schools and community organizations to engage students in school and learning.
AmeriCorps Promise Fellows assist youth in reaching their full potential and set them on a trajectory for high school graduation and lifelong success. Committed to providing the right support to the right youth at the right time, Promise Fellows are working to overcome the challenges facing Minnesota students, especially during difficult times. In the spring of 2020, the program saw an increase in the number of students improving their school attendance during the school shutdowns due to COVID-19. At a time when young people were struggling with the transition to distance learning and the isolation of social distancing, the support of a Promise Fellow helped engage at greater levels than normal.
Through data-driven support, AmeriCorps Promise Fellows help young people become connected, engaged and committed to learning. Goal setting, relationship-building, afterschool activities, and service to community are just some of the evidence-based interventions that AmeriCorps Promise Fellows use with their students each day.
Intermediate School District 917 in Rosemount, as well as the Burnsville YMCA, is partnering with Minnesota Alliance With Youth to bring AmeriCorps members into the schools, increasing the capacity and resources to help students succeed. Promise Fellows serve during the 2020-2021 academic year (with a service start date of Sept. 1), and receive a modest living allowance, health and dental insurance, an Education Award upon successful completion of service, and ongoing professional development training.
Interested individuals can learn more and apply at www.mnyouth.net or contact Kyle Kline at kkline@mnyouth.net or 651-272-7959.
