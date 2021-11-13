The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post held on Saturday, Oct. 30, a U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony at Thomas Lake Park Pavilion in Eagan.
More than 700 flags were retired. The Post veterans pre-inspected the flags prior to the ceremony. Serviceable flags found in this inspection were donated to the businesses, civic organizations and others who can use them. This was the Post’s sixth annual ceremony to dispose of unusable flags, which are “no longer a fitting emblem.”
American Flag code specifies that when a U.S. flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of the country (or for display), it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
A “no longer a fitting emblem” means that the flag colors are faded and have lost their original vibrancy, the flag has holes and/or tears beyond repair, the edges have started to fray, or that there are stains that cannot be removed.
Unusable flags are collected at the Eagan Community Center and the Eagan Sam’s Club. Both locations have flag boxes to collect unserviceable flags. The Post collects over 1,500 flags each year for dignified retirement. The flag is the nation’s symbol and even when it becomes unusable, it should still be treated with the same respect as a brand-new flag.
