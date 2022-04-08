Hiawatha Valley Sail and Power Squadron in conjunction with the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District will conduct its first in classroom boating class this month since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.
America’s Boating Course will allow participants ages 12 and older to learn the fundamentals of safe boat handling and operation plus basic piloting in this comprehensive classroom course. This newly revised course will give participants the basics of line throwing, knot tying, boat handling, anchoring, navigation rules and aids, emergencies on the water and more.
Instructors have many years of boating experience upon inland waters.
With successful completion of the ABC course, participants receive a Minnesota Watercraft Operator’s Permit and may be eligible for insurance discounts.
Participants can earn their state boating card and learn the skills needed while boating by taking this National Association of State Boating Law Administrators recognized boating safety course, followed by a boating license test for boating certification.
“We appreciate working with Hiawatha Valley and their mission of safer boating through education,” said Lt. Adam Block, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and boating law administrator for Minnesota.
This class is being offered and sponsored by the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District.
“District 196 is very excited to offer this course with some over qualified instructors,” said Matthew McCabe, Community Education adult services coordinator. “I look at this course as a win-win for all boat operators to take as a chance to learn how to keep you and your family safe on the water and also save some money in insurance costs. Don’t miss out on your chance as spots fill quickly.”
Cost is $29, couples or families can share textbook, and payment is through District 196 Community Education.
ABC is eight hours and starts on Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Scott Highlands Middle School, 14011 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley. The class will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 19, 21, 26 and 28 for two hours each night.
