Ameresco Inc., an energy efficiency and renewable energy company, has completed phase two of an energy efficiency project for the city of Apple Valley.
The project was financed by an Energy Savings Performance Contract and involved a number of energy conservation measures implemented across the community.
The city selected Ameresco as its project partner for phase one of an energy efficiency project in 2013, which was completed in 2014. As a result of greater than anticipated cost savings realized from phase one, the city awarded Ameresco phase two of the project in May 2018. The energy improvements implemented by Ameresco have resulted in a 12 percent decrease in energy consumption citywide.
Energy conservation measures implemented by the city include roofing replacement, water conservation, mechanical insulation, HVAC controls, boiler replacement, LED street lights and LED facility lighting upgrades. These improvements were made at 19 city buildings and other facilities including the Apple Valley Fire Station, the Apple Valley Teen Center, the Apple Valley Community Center, Apple Valley Senior Center and the Hayes Ice Arena.
“The various energy upgrades and facilities improvements we have made with Ameresco are, in essence, paying for themselves with the energy cost savings they deliver,” said Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland. “We are prioritizing projects that make our community a better place to live, work and play, which this energy efficiency work has certainly done.”
“Beyond the initial reduction in energy demand and operational costs, the city of Apple Valley is realizing a number of other intangible building benefits as a result of this project too, such as more comfortable and better lit facilities,” said Louis Maltezos, executive vice president of Ameresco. “Apple Valley is committed to sustainability and taking steps to become a cleaner, greener city. We’re proud to be one of their partners in that effort.”
Through its partnership with Ameresco, the city is expected to save the equivalent of 630 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, roughly equal to taking 136 passenger vehicles off the road for one year. Continued energy savings will also directly benefit the city and reduce its annual budget for the next 15-20 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.