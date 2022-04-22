New specialty center and primary care clinic planned in Lakeville
Allina Health will be adding a new multi-specialty center and primary care clinic in Lakeville, expanding services in the Allina Health Apple Valley Clinic and opening an Urgent Care in Savage in the coming year.
These investments will add more than 100,000 square feet of new health care space for Allina.
The Lakeville multi-specialty center and primary care clinic are expected to be open to patients by summer 2023. The new multi-specialty center, set to be located along I-35, will integrate care offerings in the Lakeville area and support communities to the south by providing a full continuum of care.
The multi-specialty center will bring the full Allina Health ambulatory platform to the south metro. This investment will include more than 20 specialties, such as orthopedics, oncology, women’s health and cardiology, in addition to an ambulatory surgery center.
“Making complex specialty care more accessible to the south metro, along with a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center, is a critical component to Allina Health’s overall strategy to lower the cost of care while adding convenience for our patients,” said Dave Slowinske, Allina Health senior vice president of operations.
The new primary care clinic will be in eastern Lakeville, as it will join the existing Allina Health Lakeville Clinic in southern Lakeville.
“We will also expand primary care and specialty care capabilities at our Allina Health Apple Valley Clinic and open an Urgent Care in Savage. Together, this portfolio of health care services will greatly improve access to care in the south metro and allow patients to seamlessly transition between our clinics, virtual care, and increasingly, into our patients’ homes,” said Slowinske.
“We are excited to see Allina Health’s Whole Way to Better journey take shape in the south metro as we expand our care offerings to ensure the community’s care journey is as smooth and connected as possible,” said Lisa Shannon, Allina Health president and CEO. “We know health care concerns add emotional and financial stress as people already juggle family, career and busy lifestyles. Investing and increasing our care options directly benefits primary care and specialty care accessibility and supports our Population Health initiatives by providing integrated, high quality and affordable care closer to home.”
Allina Health, a not-for-profit health care system, has 90-plus clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care, senior health, hospice care, and emergency medical transportation services. Learn more at allinahealth.org or see Allina on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
