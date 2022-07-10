Center will offer more than 20 specialties and include an ambulatory surgery center
Allina Health will broke ground June 22 on a multi-specialty center in Lakeville, part of its larger commitment to provide seamless care in the south metro.
The specialty center will include more than 20 specialties, such as orthopedics, oncology, women’s health and cardiology, as well as an ambulatory surgery center.
In addition to the new specialty center, Allina Health will add a primary care clinic in Lakeville, near Cedar Avenue and Dodd Road. These investments will add more than 100,000 square feet of new health care real estate to the area.
“We are excited to break ground and mark a milestone in our commitment to provide high quality and affordable care closer to home,” said Dave Slowinske, Allina Health senior vice president, operations. “Making complex specialty care more accessible to those living in the south metro and providing a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center support Allina Health’s Population Health initiatives and our overall strategy to ensure patients have a seamlessly connected care journey as they transition between our clinics, virtual care, and increasingly, at-home care options.”
Davis is developing the specialty center which will include MNGI Digestive Health as a tenant. The Lakeville multi-specialty center and primary care clinic are expected to welcome patients by fall 2023.
A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90-plus clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care, senior health, hospice care, and emergency medical transportation services. Learn more at allinahealth.org and join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
