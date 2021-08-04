Apple Valley residents came together for the annual Night to Unite celebration, Tuesday, Aug. 3. During the evening hours neighborhoods across the city gathered for block parties, many of which had requested a visit from the police and fire departments. According to the police department, there were over 80 registered gatherings. Some had activities including lawn games, inflatable amusements and food. The Police Department invited community members to participate in a chalk art contest and to collect school supplies for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District.
featured
All together for Apple Valley's Night to Unite
Patty Dexter
