All Saints Catholic Church and School has again been named one of the Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. All Saints Catholic Church and School ranked 68 on the small company list – the only church and school listed in the rankings.

Produced by the same team that compiles the 31-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, the media company said Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 79,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

