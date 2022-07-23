All Saints Catholic Church and School has again been named one of the Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. All Saints Catholic Church and School ranked 68 on the small company list – the only church and school listed in the rankings.
Produced by the same team that compiles the 31-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, the media company said Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 79,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.
The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.
“I truly look forward to coming to work each day at All Saints,” said Nicky Schafer, a member of the faith formation staff, said in a press release. “Everyone on the staff does good work and genuinely cares about each other, both personally and professionally. All Saints has a culture of valuing its people as its greatest asset ... something you just don’t find everywhere you go.”
Father Tom Wilson, pastor, said that employees are the key to All Saints’ service.
“Mission-focused work settings have experienced the same challenges as other work environments in the post-pandemic world of labor shortages and economic uncertainty,” said Wilson. “I am grateful that our team at All Saints continues to focus on our mission of leading people to Christ and serving them in varied ways.
“This recognition is a testament to the dedication to mission and teamwork of all who choose to serve here.”
To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota.
Over 2,400 companies were invited to participate. The evaluation for the Top Workplaces program is based on feedback from an employee survey.
All Saints Catholic Church has served the spiritual needs of people in Lakeville and the surrounding area since 1877. The heart of its mission is to lead people to Christ through liturgy, learning, sacraments, and service.
All Saints Catholic School’s mission statement is “Guiding children to Christ through faith, learning, community, and service.” It’s philosophy is “Christ is the foundation of the whole education enterprise in a Catholic School.”
