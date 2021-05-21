The Lakeville Area School District sent a notice this morning that it would be closing all schools and facilities today and until further notice due to an active threat under investigation by the Lakeville Police Department.
The notice said: "All K-12 students will participate in distance learning from home and follow their previous distance learning schedule on Friday, May 21. All staff should work remotely. With the limited information we have at this time and to support the investigation, please do not report to our school buildings or district facilities until further notice."
The district said: "Students currently on site, including for Kid Zone or Wonder Zone programming, should be picked up immediately. All early childhood programs are canceled until further notice."
The district said that the Lakeville Area Schools office will also be closed to the public until further notice.
The Lakeville Police Department said this in a Facebook post: "In cooperation with the School District and other law enforcement partners, the Lakeville Police Department is aggressively investigating a communicated threat to Lakeville area schools, K-12. The threat is isolated to the Lakeville schools and is not community-wide. As the investigation continues, we will provide updates accordingly."
